Burna Boy is my favorite African musician - England captain Harry Kane

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich and English striker, Harry Kane has named Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy as his favourite African musician.



In a Q&A session with ESPN, the skipper of the Three Lions of England named the Grammy winner as his favourite from Africa.



Kane was asked “what is the last song that got stuck in your head?”, He replied: “You know, ‘Big 7’ from Burna Boy? Yeah, I do like Burna Boy, to be fair. It just popped into my head there.”



On the musician he would like to see live, the former Tottenham striker said, “Maybe someone like Burna Boy or Dave, you know.”



Harry Kane, who left Tottenham in the 2023 Summer transfer window is on course to winning the golden boot.



Kane is on the hunt to win his first-ever European Golden Boot after smashing in an absurd 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich this season.



The England captain’s electric start has seen him break several records and has put him in a healthy position for Europe’s goalscoring prize this campaign.



His tally has him ahead of last season’s winner, Erling Haaland, who scored a ridiculous 36 goals in debut campaign for Man City, which saw the Norwegian superstar break several records on the way to winning the Treble.



