Burkina Faso to host 15th Wafu Zone B General Assembly

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou will host the 15th WAFU Zone B General Assembly.



The decision was taken on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during the 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly.



The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the Regional football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.



WAFU Zone B is made up of countries including Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Togo, Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Benin.



