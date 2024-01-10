Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba excludes Ghana from favourites

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, has revealed his top favorites for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, excluding Ghana from his list.



In an interview with ONTime Sports, the talented defender identified Morocco, Senegal, and Ivory Coast as the teams with higher chances of clinching the AFCON title.



Tapsoba expressed confidence in Burkina Faso's improved strength but acknowledged the tough competition ahead.



“The Africa Cup of Nations is special for us. We are stronger than we have been in previous editions because we have improved a lot in every position,” Tapsoba stated, emphasizing the overall growth of his national team.



He singled out Morocco, Senegal, and Ivory Coast as the formidable contenders, noting that there are no small teams in the tournament. The AFCON 2023 kicks off on Saturday, January 13, and runs through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana, placed in Group B, will commence their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.



Despite Ghana's rich history in AFCON, with four titles, the last triumph dating back to 1982, Tapsoba's exclusion of the Black Stars from his favorites adds intrigue to the tournament, as teams vie for continental glory in Ivory Coast.