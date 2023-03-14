Burial in hometown, black attire: Check out the full details of Christian Atsu's funeral

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu will be buried in his hometown Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region.



Before the burial, the body of the former Chelsea winger will be sent to the Forecourt of the State House for filing pass and last respects.



Per the announcement by the family, the attire for the occasion is black.



On the same day of the burial, the thanksgiving service will be held at the Forecourt of the State House.



His family will meet on Sunday, March 19, 2023 to deliberate on other important matters relative to the Christian Atsu.



President Akufo-Addo and other leading government officials are expected to attend the funeral



Background



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday, February 18 after confirmation came that a body retrieved at a rescue site in Hatay, Turkey was that of Christian Atsu.



The rescue team had been frantically looking for Christian Atsu after he went missing following an earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.



His body was subsequently flown to Ghana where a short ceremony was performed to welcome him into the country.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the leading government official at the ceremony said the government was going to collaborate with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



A one week ceremony was held on March 4 for him.



