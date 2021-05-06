Bulgarian league champion Bernard Tekpetey hopes for Black Stars return

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey is hoping for a return to the Black Stars after winning the Bulgarian top-flight with Ludogorets.



The 23-year-old has not featured for the Black Stars since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon.



“Of course since I have played for the national team already I will not be surprised. I am trying to do my best with my club and once the scouting and coaching team are there if they monitor me and realized my performance is good and invited I will be really glad about it to come and represent the nation ones again”



“So it is all about prayers and hard work and that is what I am doing over here and so if they realized I am doing well and invited I will be really happy to be back again into the national team,” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



Two years ago, Tekpetey was invited by Ghana U-23. Although he honoured the invitation, the striker said his expectation was a Black Stars call-up.



He has been churning out decent performances for his club, but it appears he is not in the plans of current coach Charles Akonnor.



It has been a successful season for Tekpetey as Ludogorets have been crowned champions again in Bulgaria.



The striker contributed nine goals, scoring one and providing eight assists as Ludogorets won the Bulgarian elite division title for the tenth consecutive season on Monday night.