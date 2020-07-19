Sports News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bulgarian giants Ludogorets table loan bid for Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey

Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad have officially tabled a loan offer for Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Tekpetey, 22, is eager to leave relegated Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the ongoing transfer window.



The Ghana international joined Dusseldorf on two-year loan deal from Schalke 04 for a reported fee of €500,000.



He however struggled to command a playing time at the club, making just nine appearances in the league.



GHANASoccernet.com reported on Thursday that Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad have set their sights on the striker and hopes to sign him before the start of their pre-season training.



According to a fresh report, the Green and Whites have officially written to Schalke 04 seeking to snap up the player on loan with an option to purchase next summer.



But Schalke would have to terminate their loan agreement with Dusseldorf before finalizing any deal with Ludogorets.



Tekpetey will be hoping to rediscover the form he demonstrated during his one season spell at SC Paderborn 07 should he make the move to the Ludogorets Arena.



He has two caps for Ghana Black Stars.

