Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad wants Bernard Tekpetey on loan

Ghanaian winger, Bernard Tekpetey

Bulgarian top-flight side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad are interested in landing Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey this summer.



Ludogorets want to sign Tekpetey on loan with an option to buy permanently.



The 22-year-old joined relegated Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer on loan for two seasons from Schalke 04 until June 2021.



Tekpetey is reluctant to continue with Fortuna next season as manager Uwe Rosler doesn't consider him enough in the team.



Ludogorets will have to pay a compensation of 200,000 Euros to be able to take the winger on loan for the 2020/2021 season.



The Fortuna officially released Tekpetey on Monday until Wednesday, July 29, "so that he can take care of his personal future during this time," said the Fortuna



Tekpetey made only 9 appearances for the Fortuna in the German top-flight this season.

