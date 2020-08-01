Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad unveil Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana striker, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has officially joined Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad in the ongoing transfer window.



The 22-year-old penned a two-year loan contract with the Green and White lads on Friday.



Tekpetey spent last season on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf but the deal which was originally set to last until 2021, was cancelled prematurely.



His contract with Schalke is valid until 2023.



Tekpetey joined the Schalke U23s in early 2016. Since then the Accra-born forward has also played for Austrian club SCR Altach and for then-second-tier side SC Paderborn 07.



He made 9 Bundesliga appearances. For the Royal Blues, Tekpetey made two appearances in the Bundesliga and one in the UEFA Europa League.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.