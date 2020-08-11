Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Bulgaria: The blind man with Ghana's sports history at his fingertips

play videoBulgaria is a student of University of Ghana

“I’m very proud of how God has made me. I’m very grateful because though I’m blind I can do a lot of things. If your eyes are functioning and you do something, it is normal but what you do with your disability is what we can call miracle”.



The words of Bulgaria, a visually impaired man with an unquestionable knowledge in sports history.



Listening to him, one shudder to come to terms with the fact that the man rattling football scores and dates on the radio has his sense of sight not being functional.



He is a library of sports knowledge. A Solomon of sports history and one who should be celebrated for epitomizing the saying ‘disability is not inability.



He may not have the benefit of viewing the matches he speaks about but in replacement of that is a sharply retentive memory that has become a library for Ghanaian football history.



Give him a minute of your time and chills and goosebumps will creep out of their hideout and engulf you.



He is good with the dates, the scores and the side stories to every interesting sports topic you can think about.



He is unashamed of his predicament and given the chance to choose between being visually impaired and having sight, he would opt for the latter.



A Political science student of the University Ghana, Bulgaria as he is known has now been recruited to the Angel Sports team and he will be feeding listeners with rich sports history.









