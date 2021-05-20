Bukom Banku’s mother is dead

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mother of Ghanaian boxer and comedian, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has passed on.



The unfortunate event according to the boxer, occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Koforidua.



Banku who made the disclosure in an Asempa FM interview stated that his mother has been unwell for nearly two decades.



A distraught Banku paid tribute to his mother and said since the passing of his father, his mother has been very supportive of his career.



He also recounted some fond memories of his late mother.



“I am on my way to Koforidua, my mother has died this morning at the Koforidua hospital…she has been battling for her life for the past 17-years and it has not been easy, we are three and I am the firstborn so I have been taking care of her but this morning I received a call that she has passed on,” he said sobbing.



“I lost my father at a young age and so growing up my mother has been my everything which makes her death a big blow to me,” he added.