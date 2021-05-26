Budding talent Forson Amankwah ends FC Liefering loan spell with a goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Forson Amankwah ended his loan stint with FC Liefering on high by scoring on the final day in the Austrian second-tier.



The 18-year-old made an entrance onto the pitch in the second half and found the back of the net in the 81st minute to draw his side level against champions FC Blau Weiss Linz.



FC Liefering conceded in the 35th minute when Fabian Schubert converted a penalty



Amankwah was introduced in the 58th minute to replace Malian Daouda Guindo.



The former WAFA player, who joined this February from parent club Red Bull Salzburg, tallied three goals in ten matches.



Amankwah could be promoted to join the Salzburg first team next season.