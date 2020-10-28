Budding goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura swaps RTD Academy for FC Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura has completed a transfer to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.
Ogura joined the Wild Tigers from feeder club Right to Dream Academy in August.
The 18-year-old had to wait until October 27 to pen his first professional contract having impressed the technical bench of the team.
He will continue his development with the club’s U-19 team.
Ogura is one of many Ghanaian talents to have swapped Right to Dream Park Academy for FC Nordsjaelland.
