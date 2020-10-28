You are here: HomeSports2020 10 28Article 1094713

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Budding goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura swaps RTD Academy for FC Nordsjaelland

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Ogura Emmanuel Ogura

Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura has completed a transfer to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Ogura joined the Wild Tigers from feeder club Right to Dream Academy in August.

The 18-year-old had to wait until October 27 to pen his first professional contract having impressed the technical bench of the team.

He will continue his development with the club’s U-19 team.

Ogura is one of many Ghanaian talents to have swapped Right to Dream Park Academy for FC Nordsjaelland.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment