Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Budding goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura swaps RTD Academy for FC Nordsjaelland

Emmanuel Ogura

Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura has completed a transfer to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Ogura joined the Wild Tigers from feeder club Right to Dream Academy in August.



The 18-year-old had to wait until October 27 to pen his first professional contract having impressed the technical bench of the team.



He will continue his development with the club’s U-19 team.



Ogura is one of many Ghanaian talents to have swapped Right to Dream Park Academy for FC Nordsjaelland.

