Bruno Fernandez reveals 'prophecy' he made about Kobbie Mainoo two years ago

Manchester United skipper, Bruno Fernandes, has disclosed that he predicted that Kobbie Mainoo would become a big player after watching him at the academy level.



Speaking with TNT, he divulged that he suggeted to a friend, who wanted to watch youth football, to watch Mainoo at the Manchester United U-18.



Fernandes, however, said he is blown away by the level the Ghanaian-born in the UK is showing at the senior team.



"He's a big talent. I have seen it in the past. I saw him play for the Under-18’s two or three years ago and I said to a friend who was in Manchester and wanted to see some youth games, I said at the time the name of Kobbie [was one to watch]. We didn't know he was going to be this talent and this player."



Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo was struggling to soak in the moment, saying he was still dreaming.



"It's a dream come true. Wolves is a tough place to come, they are on a good home run here, so we had to get the win. I haven't come down from it, I still feel like I'm dreaming to be honest. You [interviewer] are going to have to give me a second to come back to it."



Mainoo rescued all three points for Manchester United at the Molineux with an incredible solo goal in the 97th minute in a 4-3 win over Wolves on February 2, 2024.





