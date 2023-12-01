Bruno Fernandez aims dig at Andre Onana after Galatasaray blunders

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: goal.com

Bruno Fernandes was devastated to see Manchester United concede "really bad goals" as they threw away a two-goal lead twice to draw with Galatasaray.



Andre Onana will take much of the blame as United surrendered a two-goal lead on two occasions in Istanbul. The goalkeeper did not do well with either of Hakim Ziyech's free-kicks, seeing the second one go by him despite getting a hand to the ball.



Fernandes was disappointed by his team's collapse in the second half as he feels his side were dominant and had plenty of chances to win it.



Fernandes told TNT Sports: "It's really hard. We conceded really bad goals. We have to take control of the situations in all of them. We were on top of the game twice and we had far too many chances to have the game closed. We were not clinical enough. I have nothing to explain.



"We concede the two goals and there's nothing we can do now. Obviously, we could have done better with those two goals but it is what it is. Every time we conceded a goal we had many chances to score again. At the end of the game, we had four chances. We have to lift our heads up and try to get the best players in the best positions and not take chances ourselves."



He added: "It's too hard to be honest, I don't want to be too negative. But what we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough. It is not the first game we've had like this. We have to secure the result. "We have to understand in these types of games and stages we have to be smart enough and manage the game better. Everyone has to step up and take responsibility of their own mistakes. Now we don't depend on ourselves but it is what it is."



The draw leaves United in danger of crashing out of the Champions League. They are on four points from five matches and need to beat Bayern Munich in the final game of the group stage and hope that Galatasaray drop points against Copenhagen.



United will hope to bounce back from their disappointing draw when they take on Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. United are sixth in the table and face a Newcastle side who sit a point behind them after beating Chelsea 4-1 at the weekend.



