Brong Ahafo FA chief calls for national stadium to boost region's football scene

Sports News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ralphael Gyambrah, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, has called upon the Ghanaian government to construct a national stadium in the region.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Gyambrah emphasized the region's significance as the spiritual home of football in Ghana and urged the relevant authorities to prioritize the construction of a stadium, considering the region's abundance of talent and strong support base.



Gyambrah stated, "When we continue to put this narrative out there that we are the spiritual home of football and we've done so much for the development of the game.



“Private entities and the government may want to take a second look at the region and say maybe it's time to put up an edifice to serve the people of the Brong Ahafo region."



The Brong Ahafo region has made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, with four teams, including Aduana Stars, currently competing in the ongoing 2022-2023 BetPawa Ghana League.



Additionally, regional powerhouse Bofoakwa Tano recently secured qualification for the upcoming league season.