Brondby coach hails Emmanuel Yeboah for performance against FC Copenhagen

Brondby manager, Jesper Sorensen, has hailed Emmanuel Yeboah after an impressive performance against FC Copenhagen in the Atlantic Cup on Monday, February 6, 2024.



The Ghana U-23 star lasted 30 minutes in the game but showed glimpses of a top-quality center-forward helping Brondby to secure a 2-1 win.



Sorensen speaking after the game could not hide his delight of having a forward who can adapt to every situation and keep he team on the front foot.



"I saw that Emmanuel did what he could to blend in with the others. When the game went into the last quarter, ten minutes, he was able to keep the game going for us when we sometimes had to lie low and defend. I was happy to see that."



He was more impressed with Yeboah's strength and work rate and his persistent will to score or create for his teammates.



"He looked physically strong. He looked really energetic, also in his defensive work for the team, and also had some good ongoing attacks and a good assist for Bertram where he had a finish that was then saved. It was fine."



Emmanuel Yeboah joined Brondby in August 2023 from the Romanian side CFR Cluj. The 20-year-old signed a four-year contract.



He made his debut in September in a Denish Cup win over HIK in September and struggled for game time since.



