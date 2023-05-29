Brobbey provides an assist in Ajax’s defeat to FC Twente

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey was in action for Ajax on Sunday afternoon.



In the final Dutch Eredivisie match of the 2022/23 campaign, the forward started for Ajax in the clash against FC Twente.



Before the first half break, Brian Brobbey and his teammates had done enough to take the lead.



The young striker assisted Dusan Tadic to score to ensure Ajax led at halftime.



Unfortunately, a no-to-good performance in the second half let the away team down.



FC Twente took advantage and scored three times through goals from Manfred Ugalde, Julio Pleguezuelo, and Vaclav Cerny to come from behind to secure a 3-1 win.



This season, Brian Brobbey played 32 matches in the Dutch Eredivisie. He is finishing the campaign with 13 goals and three assists.



Meanwhile, Ghana star Mohammed Kudus also featured for Ajax today in the disappointing defeat to end the season.