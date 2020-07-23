Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Bristol City set to name Chris Hughton as manager

Chris Hughton

English-born Ghanaian coach Chris Hughton is expected to be named Bristol City's new manager after holding talks with the club.



The former Brighton boss has been without a club since being relieved of his duties at the Amex Stadium a day after the 2018/19 season.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was heavily linked with the job but he appears determined to continue doing his work at Ibrox and has rejected their advances.



According to reports in England, Bristol City have moved to bring in Hughton, with the 61-year-old agreeing a deal to succeed Lee Johnson after the latter was sacked earlier in July following a poor run of results.



Bristol City were one point off the play-off spots before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.



However, Johnson was shown the exit door, having gone nine matches without a win which inevitably saw the club fall away from a promotion challenge. They ended up finishing 12th in the Championship.



Hughton is well known for taking sides up to the Premier League, having achieved the feat with both Newcastle (2009/10 season) and Brighton (2016/17 season)



He also got Birmingham into the play-offs in 2011/12.

