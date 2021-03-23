Bring home gold for a handsome reward - Minister

Other Sports of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports has promised to reward Ghana’s Para Powerlifting team handsomely when they clinch gold medals at the 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester, United Kindom.







Mr. Ussif made the promise when the team paid a courtesy call before their departure on Monday, March 22 to Manchester to participate in the event which also serves as qualification to the delayed 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.He promised to reward the athletes when they return to the country with gold medals adding that, it would serve as a motivation to the abled athletes to do more for the nation.Mr. Ussif was confident the team would qualify for the Paralympic Games and urged them to make the nation proud as they embark on the trip to Manchester.“I am confident you would qualify for the Paralympic Games in Japan. Go and make us proud and I am sure you all qualify. We are behind you to succeed. You would be rewarded when you come back home with gold medals to serve as motivation to the abled athletes to do more for Ghana, ” he said.Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee-Ghana was grateful to the Minister for the support and assured that the team would return with medals.He called on Ghanaians to render their unflinching support to the team to excel at the Para Powerlifting World Cup.The global competition would draw participation from 106 countries and Ghana will be representing four athletes; male and female and two other officials.