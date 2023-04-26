Brighton, two other Premier League clubs battling to sign Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion are among three Premier League clubs battling for the signature of Ghanaian forward Joseph Pantsil.



UK newspaper, The Telegraph reports that the Seagulls face competition from Brentford and Fulham to sign Paintsil in the summer.



Joseph Paintsil is in flying form for Belgium giant Genk. having scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Genk.



For the Black Stars, he has provided one assist in two games. He has a total of 30 goal contributions in the 2022/2023 season for club and country.



He is currently the most productive African player in Europe beating, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.



The 25-year-old-year-old is currently valued at £10 million, according to transfermarkt.



Genk beat Anderlecht and FC Cologne to sign Paintsil in 2019 from Ghanaian lower-tier side Tema Youth after a successful loan spell at Frencvaros in Hungary. The Belgian side signed him for a transfer fee of €3 million Euros.





