Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton to reject Bayern Munich’s €15million offer for Tariq Lamptey

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Bayern Munich will have to up their initial offer of €15million if they are to land promising right back Tariq Lamptey.



The German giants, it is understood, have enquired about the availability of Lamptey who has had an explosive start to the new season.



While Brighton are unwilling to sell the former Chelsea fullback, they will however consider offers in the region of €25million.



Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Lamptey as a replacement for versatile defender Joshua Kimmich who is being shifted to midfield to fill the gap left by Thiago Alcantara.



However, Brighton and Bayern are €10million apart in their valuation of the 20-year-old defender, making a deal quite unlikely.



Tariq has had a terrific start to the season, impressing in games against Chelsea and Manchester United.



His form has caught the eye of the head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor who is working with the GFA to have him play for Ghana.



Tariq has featured for England’s youth teams but is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents.



The youngster in an interview last week said he is in no rush to make decision on his international career.



"No. I'm still young so I'm just looking forward to the next game and keep playing as well as possible. "Whatever comes next, we'll see. At the moment I'm just focused on Brighton and playing as many games as possible, keep training as hard as possible, keep playing well and keep a consistent level.





"At the end of the day, the harder I work and the more games I get in are the most important things for my development. What happens in the future on the international side, we'll have to wait and see."



Reports on some media platforms state that Tariq’s parents are aversed to the idea of him playing for Ghana.



According to those reports, Tariq’s father does not want his son to play for Ghana after he was dropped by handlers of the national under-17 team despite greasing their palms.



Persons close to the player have vehemently denied those claims.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.