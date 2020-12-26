Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brighton star Tariq Lamptey donates football kits and food to a village in Ghana

Tariq Lamptey is yet to decide if he would play for Ghana in future

Tariq Lamptey's Foundation has donated football equipment to kids in the Ghanaian village of Nuaso near Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.



The Brighton star also made available bottled water, food and drinks to the community.



Lamptey, born in England to Ghanaian parents, has assisted less-privileged kids in the African country.



The 20-year-old is currently in the treatment room after suffering a hamstring injury against Fulham.



He sat out Brighton's last league match against Sheffield United.



Lamptey, an England youth international, is eligible to play for Ghana but has remained tight-lipped on whether to play for the Three Lions or the Black Stars.





