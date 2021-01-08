Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Brighton rekindle interest in signing Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Brighton and Hove Albion are once again eyeing a move for Swansea City forward Andre Ayew.



The Seagulls were keen on snapping up Andre last summer but the Ghanaian’s high salary scared off the Premier League side.



FootballMadeInGhana understands that they are back in the race to capture the signature of the prolific goalscorer in the ongoing January transfer window.



Brighton will, however, face stiff competition from West Brom, who have already tabled a seven-million-pound bid to Swansea for Ayew with the Black Stars skipper having only six months left on his current deal.



The 30-year-old has Premier League experience, having played in the competition for three and half seasons.



In his first season, 2015/16, Ayew scored an impressive 12 goals, earning him a big-money move to West Ham before returning to the Welsh side returned in 2018.



