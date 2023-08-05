Brighton reach agreement with Ajax for services of Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Brighton & Hove Albion have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



Subject to the deal being finalized, the fee is in the region of €40million. That would make it a club-record purchase, surpassing the price paid for Joao Pedro this summer, which was just under £30 million.



Ghana international Kudus is close to agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club.



The move has been driven by Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target.



However, fellow Premier League side, Chelsea made contact with Ajax to express an interest in Kudus last weekend.



Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 but rejected a one-year extension in April and is keen to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.



He has spent three seasons in Amsterdam following his move from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.



The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches. He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana, including two at the 2022 World Cup in the 3-2 group-stage win over South Korea.



Kudus has played as many as seven positions since his debut in Dutch football, operating all the way from a deep-lying No 6 to an out-and-out center-forward, with the majority of his time spent out on the right-wing running at the full-back.