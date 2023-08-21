Brighton manager De Zerbi confident in Tariq Lamptey's return

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton and Hove Albion's manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has dismissed any possibility of Ghanaian talent Tariq Lamptey leaving the club.



De Zerbi emphasized his belief that Lamptey is on track for a strong return to form after facing injury setbacks over the past year.



The Ghana international has been out of competitive action for the Seagulls since March due to injury concerns. However, Lamptey made strides during the pre-season, participating in the club's Premier League Summer Series in America and featuring for the U-21 side in a Premier League 2 victory over Chelsea.



De Zerbi expressed his optimism about Lamptey's recovery, stating, "[Tariq Lamptey] can reach the best physical condition before the three games per week."



The Italian manager highlighted the importance of having all team members ready as the demanding Premier League schedule intensifies. Lamptey's versatility and capabilities are expected to be crucial assets for the team as they navigate the challenges of the season.



Lamptey's absence extended to the international stage as well, as he missed out on representing the Black Stars during the March and June Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Madagascar.



Brighton's manager's remarks suggest that Lamptey's focus is firmly on regaining his fitness and making a positive impact for both club and country.