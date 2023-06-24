Brighton and Hove Albion make Kudus Mohammed signing a top priority - Reports

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion have prioritised the signing of Mohammed Kudus as one of their top deals for the 2023 summer transfer window.



Transfer expect Fabrizio Romano reports that the club has concrete interest in the Ghanaian, who has also drawn interest from Chelsea.



"Understand Mohammed Kudus is one of the top targets for Brighton this summer. He’s in the list, the interest is concrete. Not an easy deal but Brighton like Kudus — no concrete talks with Chelsea. Brighton have not opened talks for Koopmeiners at this stage," he tweeted.



Kudus is also on the radar of German sign Borussia Dortmund who consider the midfielder as a replacement for Jude Bellingham.



Ajax is said to have placed a €50 million price tag on the Ghanaian whose contract runs out in 2025.



Mohammed Kudus enjoyed his best season since his move to the Dutch side in 2020. He scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions.





EE/KPE