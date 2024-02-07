Brighton and Hove Albion complete Ibrahim Osman signing

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland.



The Athletic reporter, David Ornstein, has reported that Brighton paid a transfer fee of €19.5 million for the 19-year-old.



He indicated that Osman has also completed his medicals but will join the Surgans in the summer.



"Brighton & Hove Albion reach a full agreement with Nordsjaelland to sign coveted attacker Ibrahim Osman. #FCNordsjaelland have accepted bid worth about €19.5m from #BHAFC. 19yo Ghanaian has completed medical ahead of summer move."



Osman Ibrahim was close to completing a move to West Ham United but the deal could not materialise. Arsenal was said to be interested in the winger and intended to hijack the deal but could not effect it before deadline day.



The Right to Dream academy graduate is the talent to join the English Premier League after Mohammed Kudus and Simon Adingra.



Osman currently has goals and 5 assists in 24 games in all competitions this season for Nordjaelland.





???? EXCLUSIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion reach full agreement with Nordsjaelland to sign coveted attacker Ibrahim Osman. #FCNordsjaelland have accepted bid worth about €19.5m from #BHAFC. 19yo Ghanaian has completed medical ahead of summer move @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/PVxYEpC3H5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 7, 2024

EE/EK