Bright Gyamfi joins Serie B outfit A.C Reggiana

Ghanaian defender, Bright Gyamfi has completed his transfer to newly-promoted Italian Serie B side A.C Reggiana ahead of the next football season.



The youngster only played 4 games for Benevento Calcio in their journey towards gaining promotion to the Italian Serie A.



With the odds not favoring regular playing time for the full-back in the Italian top-flight, he has agreed to join A.C Reggiana on a 2-year contract in the ongoing summer transfer window.



“The first new addition to AC Reggiana is Bright Gyamfi, a Ghanaian defender born in 1996. Quickly and athletically Exterior equipped, the twenty-four player has played the path of youth in Inter row before joining Benevento:"



"In red and yellow jersey has played the last four seasons winning two promotions from Serie B to Serie A. Gyamfi has signed a two-year agreement with the grenade club”, an official club statement from AC Reggiana has said today.



Without injuries, the Ghanaian is a fine defender that adds a lot of attacking threat when he overlaps to the half of the opposition.



He is expected to give his new team a squad boost in the next football season.

