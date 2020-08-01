Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Bright Addae suffers relegation with Juve Stabia from the Italian Serie B

Ghanaian midfielder Bright Addae

Ghanaian midfielder Bright Addae has suffered relegation in the Italian Serie B with SS Juve Stabia as the 2019/2020 season is closed.



Juve Stabia lost 3-1 at away to Cosenza in the last round of matches on Friday which condemned them to the Serie C.



The Wasps as they are nicknamed ended the campaign at the 19th position with only 41 points from 38 matches.



Juve Stabia were promoted to the second-tier league from the Serie C for the 2019/2020 season but they have failed to maintain their status and are returning to the third-tier of Italian football.



Addae made 28 appearances for Juve Stabia this season where he managed to score two goals in the process.

