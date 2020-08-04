Sports News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Bright Addae likely to switch club after relegation

Ghanaian U-20 midfielder, Bright Addae

Ghana’s FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, Bright Addae has hinted that he may leave his current club, Juve Stabia, for a new challenge after his side was relegated in the Italian Seria B league.



His club lost 1-3 to Cosenza in a crucial encounter last weekend which led to the demotion from the Seria B league.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Addae mentioned that “I may leave the team. This is like going back. I’m in talks with my agent to see my next move. I’ve had offers since January so we’ll weigh them.”



The former U-20 Ghanaian midfielder after joining the Italian Seria B side Juve Stabia received his first demotion with a club after match-week 38.



Explaining his side’s demotion, he said “our form dwindled because of Coronavirus. For three months, we weren’t playing football, and coming back to restart the league, was a tough one.



“When I’m in-form, the team rests on my shoulders but unfortunately, due to this, we could not maintain our status. That’s football and that’s life. I wasn’t anticipating that, but it has happened. We will correct our mistakes and move on.”



He featured 29 times for Juve Stabia this season, scoring two goals with an assist. Juve Stabia finished the nineteenth position with 41 points.



Addae was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup staged in Egypt.





