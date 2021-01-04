Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Bright Addae Foundation

Bright Addae Foundation to support Supreme Ladies FC

Dickson Boadi in a pose with some Management Members of Supreme Ladies FC

Dickson Boadi, The Administrative/ Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation has hinted that his outfit will extend their Philanthropic hands to Kumasi based Women's Football Club Supreme Ladies.



Mr Dickson pledged when he called on the Chief Executive Officer Of The Football Club Madam Dansowaa Ampem at her residence on The 3rd January 2021.



"It is a privilege and honour to meet you Madam Dansowaa. On behalf of the Bright Addae Foundation, I would like to pledge our support to your team Supreme Ladies. We will support you guys with some training kits and so see how best we can collaborate to promote and sell the good things you are doing for the club".



"The Foundation is owned by a footballer who understands the pain teams go through and even Male teams are suffering how much more a ladies team. So we will double our efforts and offer our little support to make the entire team and management happy. We will consult our donors The Afro-Arab Group spearheaded by Alhaji Salamu Amadu to also see how best he can do to assist you". Dickson concluded



The Chief Executive officer Of Supreme Ladies Madam Dansowaa Ampem in her remarks highlighted some of the challenges the team is currently facing and pleaded to Cooperate bodies to come to their aid.



"May God Bless you guys for extending your Philanthropic work to us. Currently we are facing a lot of challenges and I want to urge cooperate entities to emulate what you have done for us".



She furthermore appealed to the cooperate world again help them as they embark on infrastructural developments for the team

