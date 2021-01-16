Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Bright Addae Foundation to honour former GFA boss with customised exercise books

Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dickson Boadi, The Administrative/Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation late last year when he paid a courtesy call on the former Ghana Football Association and CAF Executive Member, Kwesi Nyantakyi hinted that the Foundation will as part of their activities were going to customize exercise books to honour him for his selfless efforts.



The Bright Addae Foundation has set social media platforms ablaze with their customised exercise books with the picture of Kwesi Nyantakyi with football activists heaping praises on them for remembering the man who served Ghana, Africa and world football with passion, dedication and enthusiast.



In an interview with Dickson Boadi, he explained the motive behind the customisation of the books and also prayed to the Almighty God to continue to guide Kwesi Nyantakyi.



"We all know that Lawyer Nyantakyi during his tenure as the President of the Ghana Football Association and CAF Executive Council Member served with passion. He dedicated his time for the game and Bright Addae that we see today was brought to the limelight by him so we need to Honour him. To be he deserves more than but gradually we shall get there".



"The Foundation was established by former U-20 world cup winner Bright Addae to assist the needy in the deprived communities so the exercise books which has customized to honour Lawyer Nyantakyi will be distributed in the Upper West Region where he hails from to show appreciation for to him for what he did for Ghana and the world football at large".



Through the support of these individuals and donors, the Bright Addae Foundation has been able to reach and transform lives.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro-Arab Group Chairman), Dr KK Peprah(KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited), Mr Ebenezer Kwadwo Addo Mensah Saka(CEO Of SAKA Homes), Serena Camela Of Study Automotive Consultancy in Italy.



Mr Boadi, therefore, appealed to individuals and cooperate institutions to support the activities of the foundation so that the needy in the remote areas would benefit from their philanthropic efforts.