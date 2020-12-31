Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Bright Addae Foundation

Bright Addae Foundation calls on Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi flanked by Dickson Boadi and Franklin Addae

The Bright Addae Foundation led by its administrative and operations manager, Dickson Boadi together with Franklin Addae have, on December 30, paid a courtesy call on former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.



During the visit, Dickson Boadi noted that Kwesi Nyantakyi is the brain behind the success story of former U-20 world cup winner, Bright Addae.



This, according to him was the main reason for courtesy call.



"It is a privilege and honour to meet you today sir, we are grateful for the opportunity rendered us and Bright Addae. You are indeed a leader everyone looks up to. We are here today to visit and also say thank you for your unflinching support to our brother Bright Addae among other players," he said.



Furthermore, Dickson Boadi disclosed that the Bright Addae Foundation will be donating exercise books in Wa to support the less privileged in society and also to honour the former GFA President.



On his part, Mr. Nyantakyi expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the executives of the foundation for the kind gesture since he has been off football related matters for a while.



"I am very grateful for the visit. I appreciate all that I can say is May the Almighty God bless you all,” he said.



“Let me commend you for the good work done. Continue to remember the needy in society and the Almighty God will reward you," he added.



The Bright Addae Foundation with the support from the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Serena Camela, KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited, Saka Homes will soon commence their distribution of exercise books in the Upper West Regional Capital Wa to Honour the Former Ghana Football Association President.





