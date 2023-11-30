Bribery allegations: I didn't know people buy slots in Black Stars - Prince Tagoe replies Ransford Osei

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe has responded to claims by ex-Ghanaian footballer, Ransford Osei over the circumstances that led to him not making the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup.



Speaking on Angel TV, Prince Tagoe denied knowledge of any slot in the team, explaining that he merited a place in the squad due to his consistent performance for the Black Stars.



Prince Tagoe explained that the only reason Ransford Osei earned a call-up to the Ghana squad for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations was because of a disagreement between him and his then-German club, Hoffenheim.



He believed that the incident should be a lesson to all footballers and that Ransford Osei needed to exercise due diligence in his dealings with Frederick Acheampong.



“I never knew that we bought a slot in Black Stars. I didn’t know that as a good player, you had to pay some money before making the Black Stars. The mistake could have been from the person who was leading him.



“He was a good player then and people had high expectations of him to be one of the best at the tournament but it didn’t turn out well. Adiyiah had a good tournament and so was the call-up. When you are dealing with someone, you have to be candid and honest with the person.



“I wasn’t initially invited to the Black Stars. I replaced Matthew Amoah who had been injured. I was on holiday when someone got called. It was World Cup qualifiers against Libya. People wanted Bekoe picked ahead of me but Sellas Tetteh picked me and I scored in a friendly and against Libya, I scored from a Junior Agogo pass. That was how I became a mainstay in the team. I wasn’t originally called but I approved. Gyan was injured so it was me, Matthew Amoah and Agogo who were normally called.



“During the AFCON in January which I was supposed to go, I had some contractual issues at Hoffenheim which prevented me from going. When dealing with someone you have to be smart. Also lack of understanding also,” he said.



Ransford Osei had alleged that he missed out on the 2010 World Cup squad because his slot was handed to Prince Tagoe who was deemed to be a more experienced and older player.







According to Ransford Osei, Achie, as he is known in media circles, was his close ally who acted as his agent at some point and played a role in his maiden invitation to the Black Stars in 2010.



He explained that, after the call-up, Achie suggested that he show appreciation in the form of paying money to the officials who ensured that he was given the nod.



However, in a bizarre twist of events, the U-20 World Cup champion claimed Achie allegedly declined to pay the money due to persons at the GFA, which he alleges resulted in his position being awarded to Prince Tagoe for the 2010 World Cup.



Recounting how he earned his call-up for the 2010 AFCON, he said Achie informed him while the Ghana U-20 World Cup winning squad was receiving their gift from then-President, John Evans Fiifi-Attah Mills in Accra.



"I quite remember, the day Atta Mills gave us the car for winning the Cup...I had a call from someone who you all know, Fred Achie and he asked 'Ransford where are you?' and I said 'Oh, I'm in Accra, President is giving us our car.' Then he said 'Randy Abbey will call you right now' and that they have called me to the Black Stars. He asked whether I had my passport and I said no. It was in Kumasi. He said okay, when he(Randy) calls me, they will let me go for my visa".



The former FC Twente man asserted that he had a late call-up and thus had to get the visa at 9 PM before joining the squad in South Africa.



"That was the day I got to know, you can get your visa in the house. I didn't go to the embassy. I went to the South African embassy chancellor's house to get the visa at 9 PM. The team was in South Africa, so I joined them."



He continued that, Achie suggested that he pay an amount in the form of appreciation to unnamed people for the call-up.



"So when I was about to go for the tournament, he said "You know at the Black Stars this is the norm. If someone appreciates you then you have to pay it back." Then I said "This is not a problem. Let me go for the tournament and come." By God's grace, we finished second and I made money."



He further recounted how the former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer chased him for the money.



"That day we arrived in Ghana and had to go meet the president, Fred Archie was calling and worrying me, asking where I was. I told him 'Senior, please relax. I have been with you since U-17. When I went to sign my first contract in Isreal, Macaarbi Haifa I went with you because I was a minor.'"



"I went to Man City with him and he slept in a five-star hotel and was chilling. He refused to go out because the weather was cold. Somebody I came with, you were chilling and I was the one doing the ups and downs. And that is just by the way," he added.



Ransford Osei alleged that he eventually gave $20,000 to settle the unnamed persons as appreciation but the money never got to the individuals. He said Achie's supposed refusal to use the money for it cause hurt him and ended his career.



"He did something that really hurt me. It hit my soul, that is why I am saying this. He ended my career. When I came home, you said we need to do this and that. $20,000...This issue I've told so many significant people but you know in Ghana there is no truthfulness so sometimes I don't want to talk about it. He kept the money and didn't give it to the people."



"When I came, I gave him money and said that is yours but this one($20,000) is for the appreciation you suggested. It was not a bribe, it was appreciation. Because the squad that went for the tournament, I wasn't supposed to be part but one player fell ill and I replaced him. So it wasn't a bribe but I appreciate that I was given the opportunity. Because I didn't even kick a ball but I have earned money so this is my appreciation. But he didn't give them the money. My mum said she had a dream about him not giving the money to them and I told her "No, Archie won't do that"...Then I went back to FC Twente."







