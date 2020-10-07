Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brian Oddei provides three assists for Sassuolo against Cagliari

Ghana international, Brian Oddei

It was a spectacular performance from Ghana whizkid, Brian Oddei last weekend, as his triple assist ensured victory for Sassuolo against Cagliari in Italy's Primavera 1 championship.



All three assists came from a cross. The first came from his weaker foot to the far corner after twisting and turning his opponent on the right side of the attack.



The second was an inswinger from a set-piece to draw level with Cagliari at 3-3 and the winning assist which is similar to the first one but this time it was on his stronger foot.



This marks an excellent start to his campaign this season after providing Four assists and a goal.



Sassuolo is currently leading the league table with 9 points thanks to Brian Oddei's magnificent form





