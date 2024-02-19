Brian Brobbey scores in Ajax stalemate against NEC Nijmegen

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey scored and provided an assist when Ajax shared the spoils with NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian, who was subbed in the 90th-minute mark delivered an outstanding performance in his side's 2-2 draw against their opponent on Sunday.



Brobbey wasted no time to put his side in front at the Johan Cruyff Arena after connecting from a Jaydon Banel pass, seven minutes into the game as Ajax went to recess with the advantage.



The visitors restored parity in the 61st minute following an own goal from Jorrel Hato before Ajax restored their lead in the 79th minute through Carlos Borges after being set up by Brobbey.



Ajax were on the brink of securing victory on home turf, however, an injury-time goal from Roberto González denied the host the three maximum points.



The 22-year-old striker has been Ajax's main man this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 30 games.