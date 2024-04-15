Brian Brobbey scores for Ajax in win over FC Twente

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey delivered an outstanding performance to help Ajax secure victory over FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Sunday.



The 22-year-old attacker lasted 68 minutes as his side managed a 2-1 win over their opponents at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



The visitors opened the scoring 31 minutes into the game through Ricky van Wolfswinkel as they went to recess with the advantage.



Putting on a stellar performance, Ajax fought back to secure victory. Brobbey found the back of the net in the 59th minute to restore parity.



Nine minutes to full time, Steven Bergwijn fired home the match-winner to hand Ajax maximum points.



Brobbey has been impressive for Ajax this season, scoring some important goals for the four-time Champions League winners.



He has been Ajax's main man, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists in 38 games across competitions.



