Brian Brobbey nets brace for Ajax in stalemate against PEC Zwolle

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey was on the scoresheet twice on Sunday afternoon when Ajax drew 2-2 with PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie.



The in-form attacker started for his team in the home match today and put in an impressive shift to help his team secure a point.



In the game today, Brian Brobbey scored his first goal for Ajax in the 35th minute after a very good team play.



Three minutes after the break, Brian Brobbey had another good chance and made no mistake but scored to double the lead for the hosts as he grabbed his brace.



Although Ajax appeared to be in total control of the contest, the game was turned on its head on the hour mark.



PEC Zwolle improved their performance and fought to spoil the party for Ajax.



The star man for the visiting team was Lennart Thy as he scored twice with goals in the 69th and 89th minutes.