Brian Brobbey nears recovery from hamstring injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey is expected to make a swift return from his recent hamstring injury.



The 19-year-old forward was ruled out of the current international match due to the injury, which prevented him from joining the Dutch national team.



Ajax coach John Schip provided an update on Brobbey's condition in a conversation with Ajax TV. "Brian is training outside with the physios, but these are more like running exercises," he said.



Schip indicated that Brobbey would not be available for the first week of his recovery, but expressed optimism about his quick return.



"I think he will certainly not be there in the first week. Everything before has been taken into account.



The coach emphasized the importance of caution with hamstring injuries, stating, "You have to be very careful with a hamstring. Fortunately, this was not a very major injury, so he can be back relatively quickly,"



Brobbey's absence has been a concern for Ajax, given his significant contribution to the team this season. However, with the prospect of his early return, the team can look forward to his return to the pitch.