Brian Brobbey named in Eredivisie team of the week

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey has been named in Sofascore's Eredivisie team of the week.



He played a crucial role in AFC Ajax Amsterdam’s stalemate at Almere City FC on Sunday.



Brobbey was called to action in the week 12 of the Dutch Eredivisie at the Yanmar Stadion. The forward excelled when his outfit played out a 2-2 draw with their opponent after serving two assists in the game.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.



Almere City broke the deadlock after the halftime break through Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp, who found the back of the net in the 67th minute.



But Ajax responded swiftly with an equalizer, a minute later through Chuba Akpom after he was set up by the Ghanaian.



Bosnia-Herzegovinian attacker Benjamin Tahirovic hit the back of the net to put Ajax in front in the 82nd minute before Thomas Robinet restored parity in stoppage time for Almere City.



The 21-year-old forward, Brian Brobbey, has been in impressive form, tallying four goals and three assists in nine Dutch Eredivisie games this season.