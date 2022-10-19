Brian Brobbey named in Eredivisie Team of the Week after scoring double for Ajax against Excelsior

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 20-year-old put an impressive display to help his side cruise to a 7-1 victory at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.



Brobbey started for the home team ahead of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus who has impressed so far this season.



Jorge Sanchez scored in the 15th minute to open the scoring for Ajax after the team had come close to scoring on several occasions.



Ten minutes later, Steven Berghuis also got his name on the score sheet to double the lead for Ajax.



Late in the first half, Brobbey equalized with a thumping header to give his team a 3-0 lead to take into the break.



After recess, the young forward scored again in the 59th minute to complete a fantastic brace.



While Dusan Tadic and Steven Bergwijn would also score in the second half to continue the demolition exercise, Mohammed Kudus also climbed off the bench to get on the scoresheet.



In the end, Ajax bagged the maximum three points after a thumping 7-1 win at full-time.