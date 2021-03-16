Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brian Brobbey is similar to Romelu Lukaku, says RB Leipzig coach

Striker, Brian Brobbey

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says the club's new acquisition Brian Brobbey is similar to Inter Milan and Belgium star Romelu Lukaku.



According to Naglesmann, Brobbey and Lukaku are similar in regards to physique and playing style.



He said this after the Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent signed a four-year contract with the German club last week.



Brobbey swerved other top European clubs to commit his future to RB Leipzig after deciding not to extend his stay at Ajax last month.



"It is always very tough for a player when you compare him to others as people start to grow expectations that are not good for a player at that age," Nagelsmann told reporters.



"In regards to his physique and the way he plays, he is similar to Romelu Lukaku. And we would be happy if he can manage to become a player with the same qualities. But to paint a picture for the fans, you can definitely say that he is similar to Lukaku. But it is a great wish of ours that he can develop himself in a similar way and that he will be able to become as important for European football [as Lukaku].



"If that will be the case, then our scouting department has made a great decision. We will cross our fingers for that to happen. But please don't start saying that he will play just like Lukaku because this won't be the case."



The Netherlands youth international came through the Ajax youth system to make his senior debut this season.



Brobbey has featured 11 times and scored four goals.