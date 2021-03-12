Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Brian Brobbey eager to start playing for new club RB Leipzig

Brian Brobbey has moved to the German league

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Brian Brobbey has expressed his joy after completing his move to RB Leipzig and says he cannot wait to start playing for the German Bundesliga outfit.



The teenage striker on Friday afternoon signed a deal with the German side in a move that sees him ending his stay at Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season.



Sharing his first thoughts after the official announcement from RB Leipzig, Brian Brobbey has described the club as an amazing place to be.



According to the lethal striker, he hopes to help the club achieve success during his time in Germany.



"RB Leipzig is a great club and is playing an amazing season. Julian Nagelsmann is a young and very good coach, who I can learn a lot from. The team is stable and gives off a strong feeling of unity.



“I’m looking forward to joining the team and of course want to play my part in helping the club be so successful,” Brian Brobbey said as quoted on the website of the German club.



The 19-year-old has inked a four-year contract with RB Leipzig and will officially link up with his new teammates in July.