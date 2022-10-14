Brian Brobbey assesses Ajax’s performance after two games against Napoli in UCL

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax could exit this season’s UEFA Champions League at the end of the group stages following a run of three matches without a win.



The Dutch giants started this season’s campaign with a big win against Rangers. Since that game, the team has lost once to Liverpool and twice to SSC Napoli.



In the first meeting with Napoli, Ajax suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat at home before going on to lose 4-2 in the reverse fixture in Italy.



Speaking after the second game, striker Brian Brobbey has admitted that his Ajax side lost to a Napoli side that was better.



“If you look at the last game, I thought we were much better than in the other game. But Napoli is a good team," the young striker shared.



Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey also felt he should have been introduced earlier in the second meeting of the Napoli game.



“Of course, I'll start on the couch. I also prefer to be in the base. I thought I should have come in much earlier today, at 2-1,” the forward added.



After the two defeats to Napoli, Ajax are now on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League as the team sits third on the log.