Brian Bobbey scores first goal for Ajax in comeback win against Fortuna Sittard

Brian Brobbey scored in his debut game for Ajax on Saturday

Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer Brian Brobbey scored on his debut for Ajax in their 5-2 win over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie on Saturday.



The 18-year-old was introduced in the game in the second half and just took seven minutes to score his first goal of the season for the Dutch-giants.



Fortuna Sittard took the lead in the game through George Fox who was set up by Zian Flemming.



Ajax were awarded a penalty for a foul on Lassina Traore. Davy Klaassen stepped up but missed his spot-kick before netting on the rebound.



Klaassen then netted his second from close range just before the break after Traore had hit the crossbar.



In the 66th minute, Brian Brobbey made his debut for Ajax and the 18-year-old took only seven minutes to score his first goal. David Neres hit the post with a strike and Brobbey was there to score.



Ajax were awarded three penalties on the day as Dusan Tadic and Quincy Promes scored from the spot-kick to hand the league leaders a 5-2 win in the game.

