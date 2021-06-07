Brentford winger Tarique Fosu thrown out of Ghana camp

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brentford winger Tarique Fosu has been sacked from the Ghana camp after failing to report ahead of international friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



The 25-year-old has been left out of the squad which travelled to Rabat on the morning of Monday, June 7 for the first of two matches on Tuesday, June 8.



He becomes the second player to be sacked from the team after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was yanked from camp over failure to report to camp on time.



Ghana coach CK Akonnor has yanked the wideman in his squad after he reportedly failed to turn up for training despite arriving in his native country for holidays.



The London-born winger refused to travel to the team’s camping base in Cape Coast after being pictured partying in Accra following a long-winding campaign in the English Championship.



Fosu helped Brentford secure promotion to the top division of English football for the first time in 74 years after securing promotion to the Premier League, seeing off Swansea City in the Play-Off Final at Wembley to cap off an incredible season for the club.



The four-time African Champions are billed to play Morocco in Rabat on June 8 before facing Ivory Coast on June 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium.