Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brentford star Tariqe Fosu on cloud nine after scoring first Ghana goal

Tariqe Fosu

Ghana new boy Tariqe Fosu is delighted to score his first international goal.



The Brentford star opened the scoring on Monday, 12 October 2020, as the Black Stars mauled Asian champions Qatar 5-1 in an international friendly.



He was making his second appearance for the four-time African champions after debuting last Friday in the 3-1 defeat to Mali- also in a friendly.



Aside the goal, the England-born produced a decent performance to convince all and sundry about his qualities.



After the match, he posted on his Instagram page: ''What a week it’s been, making my debut on Friday & scoring my first goal for @blackstarsofghanafa_ Credit to the team on the performance!!''



Fosu, 24, was capped by England at Under-18 level in 2013 while at Reading.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.