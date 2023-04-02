Brendan Rodgers sacked as Leicester City manager

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Premier League side, Leicester City have announced the mutual contract termination of manager Brendan Rodgers contract.



The Northern Ireland manager has been at the King Power Stadium since 2019 but has been shown the exit door following a string of consistent bad performances in the 2022/2023 season.



The Foxes have not won any of their last five matches and the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 1, 2023, triggered the club's decision to show him the exit door.



"Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager."



"Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club’s three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022," part of Leicester City's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



In his 4 years stay at Leicester City, Brendan Rogers defeated Chelsea and Manchester City to win the FA Cup, and Community Shield for the Foxes respectively.



