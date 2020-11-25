Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Brekum Chelsea, Legon Cities robbery was fake news - National Sports Authority

Communications Director for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Charles Amofah, has disclosed that Beerekum Chelsea and Legon Cities are yet to report to the police following their claims that their buses were robbed in a recent premier league match.



Speaking to Wallace Worlanyo on Rainbow Sports, Mr. Amofah said the NSA treated the issue as a hoax because the teams have not reported the issue to the police.



Berekum Chelsea and Legon Cities were both allegedly robbed during their League game some few weeks ago.



The two teams reportedly got their buses ransacked by buglers.



Players and officials of the two sides lost several belongings such as laptops, cash etc.



But Mr. Amofah says the story should be treated as false as the teams have refused to do what is right by reporting to the police.



"The police encouraged the two teams to report the case but as we speak, they have not reported. And so, the NSA does not believe in the case. The briefing from the police disclosed that the buses were not bugled as reported.”

