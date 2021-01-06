Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Breaking News: Asante Kotoko VS Al Hilal called off

Asante Kotoko lost to Al Hilal by a lone goal in the first leg

The CAF Champions League clash between Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman, and Asante Kotoko has been called off due to a reported spike in coronavirus positive cases.



The game has been reportedly called off as Asante Kotoko is short of players after recording 5 positive cases in their camp.



Seven officials of Asante Kotoko have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus that includes Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The host team, Al Hilal confirmed that the game has been postponed in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, CAF is yet to comment on the issue as at the time when this story was being filed.



GhanaWeb will keep you updated on the response of CAF on the issue.